Iowa City police charge man who shot himself in Court Street parking ramp with kidnapping wife, children

The man, Carldale D. Hunter, is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, domestic abuse while displaying a weapon, and child endangerment.

First responders point weapons toward the fourth floor of the Court Street parking ramp after the Iowa City Police Department was called for a wellness check in downtown Iowa City on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The situation was resolved after the suspect shot himself, but no other injuries are reported. According to the City of Iowa City, a man was with a woman and armed in the parking garage.

Iowa City Police arrested Carldale D. Hunter, 33, after a shooting incident on Monday at the Court Street parking ramp in Iowa City.

Hunter is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, domestic abuse while displaying a weapon, and child endangerment, according to a UI police release.

According to the UI police affidavit, officers responded to the bus depot on 170 E. Court St. to conduct a welfare check. Officers received a third-party report that the woman had been forced against her will to go to the bus station by her husband, who allegedly took her from a Cedar Rapids location on Sunday night.

The affidavit stated that he planned to take the woman to Chicago against her will. The woman indicated to the third-party one time via text that she was in danger and Hunter was armed. After police arrived at the bus depot, Hunter pulled out a gun and used the woman as a shield while holding her at gunpoint.

Hunter told police he would shoot the woman if officers didn’t “back off,” the release stated.

After law enforcement followed Hunter through several levels of the parking garage, officers contained Hunter the woman in a corner. At this time, officers negotiated with Hunter, who threatened to kill the woman multiple times, according to the release.

Hunter released the victim and shot himself with a .380 caliber pistol.

“The defendant is expected to survive his self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the affidavit.

An ambulance took Hunter from the scene by around 2:50 p.m., according to a Hawk Alert, and law enforcement said the “situation at the ramp was resolved.”

Hunter is in custody as of Tuesday at the Johnson County Jail with bail set at $150,000.