Former UI President Willard ‘Sandy’ Boyd dies at age 95

The University of Iowa’s 15th president spent more than 65 years at the University of Iowa.

Former UI President Willard “Sandy” Boyd Jr., who came to the University of Iowa in 1954 as a professor in the College of Law and served as one of the university’s longest-tenured presidents, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Iowa City at age 95.

He committed more than 65 years of his life to the UI and served as the 15th president from 1969 to 1981.

“I’m here now, and I’ve crossed that finish line,” Boyd told The Daily Iowan in 2017. “Not that I am finished, but I’ve had a great life at the university. I even remember when Herky was born.”

Boyd was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 29, 1927. He frequently accompanied his father, Willard Boyd Sr., on his trips around the midwest, where he taught farmers struggling with the Great Depression about more efficient methods of farm management.

Boyd received his Bachelor of Science in Law and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Minnesota and his Master of Law and Doctor of Juridical Sciences from the University of Michigan.

He was a practicing lawyer in the Twin Cities in 1954, where he was later asked to take a job as a faculty member at the UI College of Law the same year.

Boyd went on to serve as associate dean of the UI College of Law and as university administration as vice president of academic affairs in 1964.

After his two-term UI presidency, Boyd served as the President of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago until returning as a law professor in 1996. He served as ​​interim president from 2002–03 following the resignation of Former President Mary Sue Coleman, and formally retired in 2015.

UI President Barbara Wilson said in a statement on Tuesday that Sandy was beloved by the university community, and will always remain one of the major figures in UI history.

“His impact and influence are deeply embedded in the character and excellence of this institution to this day,” Wilson said. “He represented who and what we are as an institution with integrity, grace, compassion, humor, and humanity, and he in changed the university — and our society — for the better in profound and lasting ways.”

The first UI cultural center, the Afro-American Cultural Center, was founded under Boyd’s leadership in 1968 during the Civil Rights movement. The center was established as a space for Black students at the UI.

Boyd also led the university through a period of growth in enrollment and campus size. Student enrollment increased from 8,400 to 25,100 during his time at the UI, and the Hardin Library for the Health Sciences, the Lindquist Center, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Bowen Science Building, Dental Science Building, and the College of Nursing were created.

He established the State University of Iowa Foundation, which is now known as the UI Center for Advancement, in 1956 to help the university finance needs that the state couldn’t support. In the foundation’s first year, it raised about $28,000.

Boyd is survived by his wife, Susan Kuehn Boyd, their three children, Elizabeth Boyd, Willard Lee Boyd III, and Thomas Boyd, and seven grandchildren.