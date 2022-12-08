UIHC treats victims of Marengo soybean facility explosion

According to a statement released Thursday afternoon, patients from an explosion in Marengo, Iowa, were transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics took in multiple patients on Thursday from an explosion at a soybean facility that occurred in Marengo, Iowa.

The fire started at Heartland Crush LLC, which is a soybean facility at 810 E. South St. in Marengo — about 40 miles from Iowa City. The hospital expects more patients to be in transportation to be treated, according to a statement from UIHC released on Thursday afternoon.

“At this time, we are evaluating the severity of injuries and are working to ensure all patients receive the care they require,” the press release states. “We are unable to comment on the specific conditions of the patients in our care at this time.”

The Iowa County Iowa Sheriff's Office in Marengo requested via Facebook that citizens stay indoors and away from the fire.

“Anyone evacuated due to the fire can go to the Iowa County Transportation building,” the post stated.