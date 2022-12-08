Photos: University of Iowa COGS ‘Rally for a Real Raise’ protest

Around 100 people attended a COGS protest at the Pentacrest on Thursday, advocating for pay raises for student employees to combat rising inflation.

“We know they can do it,” Speaker Megan Knight said. “We know they can give us meaningful raises. We know they could help us keep up with incredible skyrocketing costs.”

“We’re getting paid less for the same work that we do, which I consider unfair,” attendee Andrea Smith said.

Papers were handed out for attendees to write letters to the Board of Regents to voice their frustrations.