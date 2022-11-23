Where to watch Iowa football take on Nebraska on Friday

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers will play at 3:01 p.m. Friday. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce avoids a Northwestern defender during a football game between Northwestern and Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13.

The Iowa football team will play Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium Friday with the Heroes Trophy on the line. Since its inception in 2011, the Heroes Trophy has been won eight times by the Hawkeyes and three times by the Cornhuskers.

Iowa has won its last seven matchups with Nebraska. The Cornhuskers haven’t beaten the Hawkeyes since 2014. Seven of the last 11 Iowa-Nebraska games have been decided by one score.

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers first met in 1891. Nebraska leads the all-time series 29-20-3.

Matchup: Nebraska (3-8 overall, 2-6 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (7-4 overall, 5-3 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Friday at 3:01 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

Weather: Winds out of the west at 10 mph, partly cloudy skies, high of 52

TV: BTN

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color commentary), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 138/XM Channel 195

Betting information: Line: IA -10.5 | O/U: 38

