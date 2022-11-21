Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 13 of the college football season
Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the DI’s conference power rankings.
November 21, 2022
Power Rankings
- Ohio State — It’s simple copy-paste work.
- Michigan — Just like last year, the winner of this week’s game will go to the Big Ten title game, then the CFP.
- Penn State — Penn State would play for a conference championship every year if it was in the West.
- Iowa — I don’t know how this happened.
- Illinois — Illinois will win the West next season.
- Minnesota — The Gophers dominated the Hawkeyes for 53 minutes last week.
- Maryland — The Terps gave the Buckeyes a battle.
- Purdue — I think the Boilermakers might be mathematically still eligible for the Big Ten West title, but that math involves advanced calculus.
- Wisconsin — The Big Ten West is the definition of a crap shoot.
- Indiana — The only reason the Hoosiers are above Michigan State is because they beat the Spartans.
- Michigan State — Sparty is playing for bowl eligibility this week.
- Rutgers — At least the Scarlet Knights can claim Isiah Pacheco.
- Nebraska — It will be a fitting end to the regular season when Drew Stevens makes a game-winning field goal as time expires.
- Northwestern — Pat Fitzgerald might be done in Evanston.
Matchups
Ohio Stadium: Michigan (11-0, 8-0) @ Ohio State (11-0, 8-0)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OSU -7.5.0 | O/U: 57.5
Yet again, the Big Ten East champ, the Big Ten champ, and the Big Ten’s representative in the College Football Playoff will come down to this.
SECU Stadium: Rutgers (4-7, 1-7) @ Maryland (6-5, 3-5)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line:MARY -14 | O/U: 49
I think a 4-5 conference record would be the best for the Terps since they joined the Big Ten in 2014. Let me check, yep.
Ryan Field: Illinois (7-4, 4-4) @ Northwestern (1-10, 1-7)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on TBA | Line: ILL -12.5 | O/U: 37
It has finally arrived: Ryan Field’s final game. As a kid that grew up a mile from the stadium, I say, ‘I’ll miss you.’ As a football fan, I say, ‘Good riddance.’
Camp Randall Stadium: Minnesota (7-4, 4-4) @ Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN | Line: WISC -3 | O/U: 34.5
Somebody other than Tanner Morgan is going to play quarterback for Minnesota next season. Are we sure that’s even possible? Also, I felt bad for Mohamed Ibrahim last week.
Memorial Stadium: Purdue (7-4, 5-3) @ Indiana (4-7, 2-6)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: PUR-10 | O/U: 55.5
I just hope Charlie Jones is happy with his transfer choice. He got some NFL-worthy tape in exchange for another unlikely chance to get blown out in Indianapolis.
Beaver Stadium: MIchigan State (5-6, 3-5) @ Penn State (9-2, 6-2)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on FS1 | Line: PSU -18 | O/U: 54
Well, Penn State will finish the year with two losses to the two teams it was supposed to lose to. The Big Ten East is as it should be.
Kinnick Stadium: Nebraska (3-8, 2-6) @ Iowa (7-4, 5-3)
Where/when to watch: Friday at 3 p.m. on BTN | Line: Iowa -10.5 | O/U: 37.5
If your team is playing against Iowa in November, you should seek professional help. The Hawkeyes remind everyone, painfully so, that the only thing that really matters is the scoreboard.