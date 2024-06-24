Iowa football wide receiver Kaleb Brown arrested for OWI, fake ID charges

Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown was arrested in Iowa City early Sunday morning on charges of operating while intoxicated and possessing a fictitious ID, as first reported by 247 Sports. The possible punishments range from fines to jail time and a potential suspension from the Hawkeyes.

Brown, 20, was found driving his truck outside his apartment on S. Van Buren Street, where he backed the vehicle onto the lawn and began spinning the tires. According to the police report filed by Michael Harkrider, the truck featured “heavy front end damage” and a “front wheel turned completely sideways.” Harkrider wrote in the report that Brown had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, poor balance, and smelled of alcohol. Brown allegedly refused sobriety tests.

The operating while intoxicated charge is Brown’s first offense, which the state of Iowa considers to be a “serious misdemeanor.” If convicted, Brown can face up to a year in jail time and $1,250 in fines.

“Brown is subject to established university protocol regarding the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations set for members of the football program,” Iowa Athletics said in a statement.

Iowa also labels a fictitious ID charge as a serious misdemeanor that can carry up to a year in jail and up to $2,650 in fines upon conviction.

The police report did not list a court date for Brown.

A transfer from Ohio State, Brown was a top target for the Hawkeyes last season, posting 22 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown while also tallying 54 rushing yards on nine carries. He is expected to be Iowa’s top receiving option in 2024.

This is not the first time an Iowa football player has been arrested for a similar offense.

Hours after Iowa’s loss to Northwestern in 2020, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after driving 74 mph in a 30-mph zone. Similar to Brown’s case, officers on the scene also reported bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, and strong smells of alcohol. Head coach Kirk Ferentz later suspended Smith-Marsette for one game.