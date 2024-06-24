The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa football wide receiver Kaleb Brown arrested for OWI, fake ID charges
UI students work to bring 988 decals to UIPD vehicles
Iowa second-year javelin thrower Mike Stein preparing for Olympic Trials
Opinion | Women’s basketball fans will watch Team USA in Paris, but Clark’s absence still hurts
Former Hawkeye guard Kate Martin trades 'regular Joe Schmoe' for Las Vegas Aces
If convicted, Brown could face up to a year in jail and $1,250 in fines.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
June 24, 2024
Police+lights+are+seen+flashing+after+a+traffic+stop+in+downtown+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+23%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Police lights are seen flashing after a traffic stop in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown was arrested in Iowa City early Sunday morning on charges of operating while intoxicated and possessing a fictitious ID, as first reported by 247 Sports. The possible punishments range from fines to jail time and a potential suspension from the Hawkeyes. 

Brown, 20, was found driving his truck outside his apartment on S. Van Buren Street, where he backed the vehicle onto the lawn and began spinning the tires. According to the police report filed by Michael Harkrider, the truck featured “heavy front end damage” and a “front wheel turned completely sideways.” Harkrider wrote in the report that Brown had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, poor balance, and smelled of alcohol. Brown allegedly refused sobriety tests.

The operating while intoxicated charge is Brown’s first offense, which the state of Iowa considers to be a “serious misdemeanor.” If convicted, Brown can face up to a year in jail time and $1,250 in fines. 

“Brown is subject to established university protocol regarding the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations set for members of the football program,” Iowa Athletics said in a statement.

Iowa also labels a fictitious ID charge as a serious misdemeanor that can carry up to a year in jail and up to $2,650 in fines upon conviction.

The police report did not list a court date for Brown. 

A transfer from Ohio State, Brown was a top target for the Hawkeyes last season, posting 22 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown while also tallying 54 rushing yards on nine carries. He is expected to be Iowa’s top receiving option in 2024. 

This is not the first time an Iowa football player has been arrested for a similar offense. 

Hours after Iowa’s loss to Northwestern in 2020, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after driving 74 mph in a 30-mph zone. Similar to Brown’s case, officers on the scene also reported bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, and strong smells of alcohol. Head coach Kirk Ferentz later suspended Smith-Marsette for one game.  

Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
