UIHC reports increased number of aggravated assaults in 2021

The hospital has experienced nearly 74 percent of the University of Iowa’s total reported assaults over the last 3 years.

A University of Iowa police truck is seen in Iowa City on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The University of Iowa reported an increase of aggravated assaults at the UI Hospital and Clinics in 2021, according to the 2022 Jeanne Clery disclosure of campus security policy, crime statistics and fire safety annual report.

Mark Bullock, assistant vice president and director of the UI Department of Public Safety, presented the report to the state Board of Regents at its Nov. 9 meeting. Bollock said over the last three years, 70-74 percent of aggravated assaults occurred at UIHC.

“Aggravated assaults are a great marker of violent crime,” he said. “I would say it really gives great, great evidence of why our efforts to increase our collaboration with UIHC are so incredibly important to the overall safety on our campus.”

The crime statistics showed an increase of aggravated assaults on both public property and on campus since 2019.

Aggravated assaults on public property increased by 55.8 percent from 2019 to 2021, with 15 reported assaults in 2019 to 34 reported assaults in 2021.

Additionally, aggravated assaults on the UI campus increased by 17.6 percent from 2019 to 2021, with 28 reported assaults in 2019 to 34 in 2021.

Bollock said the UI police division signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” with UIHC to provide police staffing.

“We currently have three police officers and a lieutenant assigned full time to UIHC and over the next year [we’re] going to continue to add more. We have another one in the academy right now,” he said.

The goal is to have four officers in UIHC by the end of the year to have 24 hour a day, 7 days a week coverage, Bollock said.

Bollock said being involved with planning and gaining insight to current issues has been very helpful for the police division.

“We’re definitely seeing some great results on a lot of different levels,” he said.