Brenna Bird takes Attorney General, several blue seats expected to flip

Republican challengers are projected to unseat the Democratic incumbents in the state auditor’s office and treasure.

Candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird delivers a speech after being elected during a watch party for Iowa Republicans on Election Day at the Hilton Downtown in Des Moines on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Bird defeated Tom Miller in this year’s election.

Iowa Republicans are projected to flip several state office seats from blue to red.

Statewide offices including the secretary of state, treasurer, secretary of agriculture, and attorney general are projected to be won by Republican candidates.

Republican Brenna Bird won Attorney General after Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller conceded the race. Miller was the country’s longest-serving attorney general.

Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Republican Secretary of Agriculture are projected to win against Democrats Joel Miller and John Norwood, respectively.

Additionally, Republican Roby Smith is projected to unseat Democratic incumbent Treasurer Micheal Fitzgerald, according to unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State.

The only seat projected to remain blue is the State Auditor.

Democratic Auditor Rob Sand is expected to beat his Republican challenger Todd Halbur, though the race is close, according to unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State.

Republicans had a strong night in Iowa, with the ruling party expanding their majority in both the Iowa Senate and Iowa House. Gov. Kim Reynolds won her reelection campaign and said she is looking to enact a bold conservative agenda.