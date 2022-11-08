Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wins reelection

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will remain in power after winning her reelection bid on Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press. She beat a challenge from Democrat Deidre DeJear.

Reynolds campaigned by highlighting her record during the pandemic. She implemented minimal restrictions and made masking in schools optional before most states. She’s also championed funding private schools through voucher programs, legislation that did not become law last session in the Iowa legislature.

Reynolds has ascended as a national political figure in the GOP in her current term, which included delivering the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Reynolds previously served as the lieutenant governor and was first appointed to the governor’s office by previous Gov. Terry Branstad, who left the office to serve as the U.S. ambassador to China. She then won her seat in the 2018 election.

Reynolds campaigned as an anti-abortion candidate. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, she has asked Iowa Courts to revisit several laws restricting abortion that were struck down. With the 2022 race behind her, Reynolds now has a term to lead the state in a post-Roe America.