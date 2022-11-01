Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for human trafficking

Kachimbe Mukanzu, 35, pled guilty to charges on Feb. 4 and will serve 22 years in federal prison.

An Iowa City man was charged with human trafficking and sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

Kachimbe Mukanzu, 35, of Iowa City, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4, and was charged with the following on Oct. 26, according to a Nov. 1 press release:

Conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion

Felon in possession of a firearm

Following his 22-year sentence, Mukanzu will serve five years of supervised release.

The press release defined human trafficking as “a crime involving the exploitation of youth under the age of 18 for commercial sex, the exploitation of adults for commercial sex through the use of force, fraud, or coercion, and the exploitation of any individual for compelled labor.”

According to the release, Mukanzu recruited young girls, whom he then sexually exploited through fraud, force, and coercion. He posted advertisements online and also set up profiles for the victims advertising sex acts for money. The victims were drugged and participated in acts, which Mukanzu allegedly profited from.

In 2018, it was also found that Mukanzu trafficked the victims across state lines.

The case was investigated by the Iowa City Police Department and the FBI. The departments were also aided by the Coralville Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Anyone with information concerning human trafficking is encouraged to report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888.