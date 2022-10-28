Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Nebraska-Kearney

No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball defeated Nebraska-Kearney, 108-29, during an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and forward Hannah Stuelke both scored 18 points during the game. Czinano followed closely behind with a total of 16 points, shooting 7-of-7 in field goals.

The Hawkeyes scored 40 points off turnovers compared to The Lopers’ eight.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said she was happy to be back coaching her team on the court.

It feels good to get out and play,” Bluder said. “I was really happy with the first time out, you know, I thought our execution was good, we valued the ball we had some really good passing in assists, we owned the paint, shot the ball well.”

The Associated Press ranked Iowa No. 4 in its preseason women’s basketball poll on Tuesday, with Iowa behind No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, and No. 3 Texas.

The Hawkeyes face off with Southern University of Nov. 13 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.