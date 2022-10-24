Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting

An Iowa City Police car is seen near the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa City Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday.

Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around 1:59 a.m.

Iowa City Police responded to the scene after reports of shots fired in a nearby alley, where they found Thomas. He was treated by officers before being transported to a hospital by the Johnson County Ambulance Service. He died while in hospital.

The investigation remains active, with no suspects in custody. The public is encouraged to send any information, especially camera footage, to the police. A $1,000 reward is being offered by Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in the shooting.

Lee Hermiston, Iowa City Police public safety information officer, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that Iowa City Police increased its patrols in the area of H-Bar this summer and will continue to do so.

H-Bar owner Katrell Sykes responded to negative Google reviews following the shooting and said the bar doesn’t own the alley where the shooting happened.

“We can’t control what happen[s] off H-Bar property,” Sykes said.

This is the second incident of shots fired ending in injury, following the shooting of a woman on Aug. 7.

Colin Votzmeyer contributed to this report.