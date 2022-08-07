Woman shot outside H-Bar, suspect still at large

A woman was shot multiple times and found injured in the alley next to H-Bar, a local Iowa City bar, early this morning.

The H-bar is seen in Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Iowa City Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on 220 S Van Buren St. at 2:24 a.m. on Sunday, where they learned someone had been shot outside the bar in the alley. Police say multiple people were in the alley when the shots were fired.

The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The University of Iowa issued a Hawk Alert at 2:46 a.m. warning locals to avoid the area as the shooter was still at large. At 3:54 a.m., another Hawk Alert said the incident is still under investigation and to continue to avoid the area.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

There have been no arrests reported in relation to this incident nor have any persons of interest been identified.

The incident is still being investigated by the Iowa City Police Department.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.