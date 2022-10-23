Iowa City Fire Department responds to historic house fire

A fire at an Iowa City residence started Sunday morning on 1011 Woodlawn Ave.

A firefighter walks up a ladder during a fire on Woodlawn Ave. in downtown Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

This is an ongoing report. Check back for updates.

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday morning at 1011 Woodlawn Ave.

More than five Iowa City fire trucks responded to the historic residence at around 9 a.m. Because of the duration of the fire, Iowa City fire responders called in trucks from the Solon Fire Department for support.

The residence is reportedly owned by an elderly couple. No injuries have been reported.

By 10 a.m., the roof of the home was still on fire. Responders cut down trees to access the attic and put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.