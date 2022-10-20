Photos: 2022 Iowa Women’s Basketball Media Day

Iowa women’s basketball hosted its 2022 media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday.

The Associated Press ranked Iowa No. 4 in its preseason women’s basketball poll on Tuesday, with Iowa behind No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, and No. 3 Texas.

Iowa ended its season in round two of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament after losing to Creighton, 64-62, in March.

Head coach Lisa Bluder said she is excited to have all five starters and their leadership back. Guards Caitlin Clark, Gabby Marshall, and Kate Martin playing along with center Monika Czinano and forward/guard McKenna Warnock will advance the team.

“We’ll continue to be up tempo in offense,” Bluder said. “That gives your defense more opportunities to work when you score the ball so quickly like we do.”

Caitlin Clark, “the face” of Iowa women’s basketball as described by Bluder, returns for her third year ranking first in the nation in points with 27 per game and assists with eight per game.

“She’s a leader in her own right there, and the way she works, people want to emulate that,” Bluder said.