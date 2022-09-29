Where to watch Big Noon Kickoff and Iowa-Michigan

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will play a 2021 Big Ten Championship rematch Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras winds up to pass during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Petras threw for nine completions on 22 attempts. The Wolverines became Big Ten Champions after defeating the Hawkeyes, 42-3.

FOX is bringing its live programming to Iowa City Saturday morning. Big Noon Kickoff, the network’s weekly college football pregame show, will air at 9 a.m. The show’s set has been constructed on the lawn between the UI’s Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Halls.

Saturday’s Iowa-Michigan game, a 2021 Big Ten Championship rematch, will air on FOX at 11:05 a.m. The last time the Hawkeyes and the now-No. 4 Wolverines met, Michigan picked up a 42-3 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

In its last six home games against top five opponents, Iowa is 5-1.

Michigan and Iowa’s defenses have the two highest grades from Pro Football Focus this season at 93.1 and 93.5, respectively. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines rank sixth and eighth in the nation in total defense, respectively.

The Hawkeyes’ offense still ranks last in the 131-team FBS. The Wolverines are rated 19th in that category.

Matchup: Michigan (4-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (3-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

Honorary Captain: Quarterback Brad Banks (2001-02)

Weather: Sunny skies, winds out of the southeast at 5-10 miles per hour, high of 73

TV: FOX

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color commentary), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 99/XM Channel 205

Betting information: Line: Michigan -10.5 | O/U: 42

Stories from this week’s Pregame:

Cover story: ‘Where top-five teams go to die’: Iowa to collide with No. 4 Michigan Saturday at Kinnick Stadium

Interview: One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell

Power Rankings: Around the Big Ten | Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 5 of the college football season

Bettor’s Guide: Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 5 of the Iowa football season

Game picks: On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 5 college football games

Kid Captain: Kid Captain Adam Arp excited for Iowa-Michigan matchup