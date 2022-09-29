Around the Big Ten | Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 5 of the college football season

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz looks onto the field during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-10.

Power rankings

Ohio State — The Big Ten’s SEC program. Michigan — The Wolverines didn’t cover the spread against the Terrapins, but their offense still put on a show. Penn State — The Nittany Lions weren’t given enough credit in the preseason polls. Minnesota — It would be a good thing for the Big Ten if the Golden Gophers made the conference championship game. Maryland — I was genuinely impressed with the Terrapins’ performance in Ann Arbor. Wisconsin — The Badgers won’t be the only Big Ten team that struggles against Ohio State. Iowa — It’s amazing how far a great defense and a mediocre offense can take you. Michigan State — When the Spartans lose, they lose hard. Purdue — My preseason prediction of the Boilermakers winning the Big Ten West probably won’t come to fruition. Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights haven’t adjusted to the Big Ten. Indiana — Bloomington isn’t a football hotspot. Illinois — The Fighting Illini are off their best start since 2015. Northwestern — Is it time for a regime change in Evanston? Nebraska — Cornhuskers didn’t move out of the cellar during their bye.

Week 5 Big Ten matchups

Michigan (4-0, 1-0) @ Iowa (3-1, 1-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: MI -11 | O/U 42

At first, I didn’t think Iowa-Michigan was worthy of Big Noon Kickoff. Upon further review, matchups between high-powered offenses and dynamite defenses are fun, especially in Iowa City.

Purdue (2-2, 0-1) @ Minnesota (4-0, 1-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 | Line: MN -12.5 | O/U 52

My preseason forecast marked this Big Ten West affair as an important one for the divisional race. That remains the case. But now I think Minnesota will win the West, not Purdue.

Illinois (3-1, 0-1) @ Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: WI -7 | O/U 43.5

The Badgers should regain footing against the Fighting Illini. I think that will happen because of the talent discrepancies between the programs, but Illinois upsetting Wisconsin in 2019 lurks in the back of my mind for whatever reason.

Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) @ Ohio State (4-0, 1-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: OSU -40.5 | O/U: 59.5

Rutgers’ defense struggled against Iowa’s vanilla offense. When the Scarlet Knights play the Buckeyes, their defense will look like it stayed in New Jersey to munch on Taylor hams. The game might be reminiscent of last week’s Vanderbilt-Alabama contest.

Michigan State (2-2, 0-1) @ Maryland (3-1, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: MD -8.5 | O/U 60

If Michigan State’s defense makes the trip to College Park, then the Spartans will win the game. But if not, the Terrapins will show they belong in the top half of the Big Ten. It’s likely the best Big Ten game in the afternoon slot.

Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) @ Penn State (4-0, 1-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN | Line: PSU -26.5 | O/U 52

Somehow, the Wildcats are undefeated in Big Ten play, though that victory came against Nebraska. Now, they face a legitimate conference opponent. I wonder how many Northwestern fans will make the trip to Pennsylvania.

Indiana (3-1, 1-0) @ Nebraska (1-3, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: NE -5.5 | O/U 60

If the Cornhuskers want to turn it around in 2022, Saturday is the day to do so. I don’t think the Hoosiers will be ready for a primetime contest on the road in front of over 85,000 fans, which is a good thing for Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph.