On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 5 college football games
The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
September 29, 2022
Michigan @ Iowa:
Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (10-10): Michigan — Abolish any kick time after 6 p.m. Embrace the 11 a.m. start.
Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (15-5): Michigan — Iowa’s not good enough to pull a fast one this year.
Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (12-8): Michigan — The Hawkeyes don’t have a shot in this one, no offense.
Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (13-7): Iowa — Iowa City is upset city.
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (13-7): Michigan — I may be an Iowa student, but I’m not dumb.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-7): Iowa — Because in this weird season, why not?
Jason Brummond, Publisher (13-7): Michigan — Kinnick magic doesn’t usually wake up before dark.
Kentucky @ Ole Miss:
Hanson: Kentucky — The Wildcats are just the Hawkeyes with Will Levis at QB.
Peterson: Ole Miss — Didn’t know Mississippi was old.
Werner: Kentucky — Miss is too old to win this one.
Goffin: Ole Miss — I will never ever pick Kentucky.
Merrick: Ole Miss — Kiffin gets the big home win.
Bohnenkamp: Ole Miss — Two good teams that have no chance to play in the SEC title game.
Brummond: Kentucky — Somehow, the SEC seems even better and deeper than usual.
Iowa State @ Kansas:
Hanson: Kansas —The transitive property: Jayhawks > Cyclones > Hawks
Peterson: Iowa State — I’m sad to see Kansas’ perfect record go.
Werner: Kansas — Alright, I’m officially on the bandwagon. Rock Chalk.
Goffin: Kansas — Lance Leipold is a mastermind.
Merrick: Kansas— Seeing Iowa State lose makes my weekends better.
Bohnenkamp: Kansas — Rank the Jayhawks.
Brummond: Kansas — The referees will undoubtedly cost Iowa State the game.
Oklahoma State @ Baylor:
Hanson: Baylor — Whoever is making us pick Baylor games every week is a fiend.
Peterson: Baylor — Austin is the fiend. Also, Bears can definitely eat Cowboys.
Werner: Baylor — As a Chicago (Evanston) native, I have to root for the Bears.
Goffin: Baylor — I’ve learned what happens when I don’t choose Baylor.
Merrick: Oklahoma State — When in doubt, go with the superior QB.
Bohnenkamp: Baylor — Preview of the Big 12 championship?
Brummond: Oklahoma State — Cowboys avenge last year’s Big 12 championship loss.
Wake Forest @ Florida State:
Hanson: Florida State — Does Demon Deacon translate to devil priest?
Peterson: Florida State — States outrank forests.
Werner: Wake Forest — Use less paper and the forests won’t need a wake.
Goffin: Florida State — Mike Norvell is bringing the Seminoles back.
Merrick: Florida State — Tough two weeks for the Demon Deacons.
Bohnenkamp: Florida State — Seminoles are back, right? Right?
Brummond: Florida State —Wake Forest still reeling from last week’s loss.