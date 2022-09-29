On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 5 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV celebrates his touchdown reception with tight end Sam LaPorta during a football game between Iowa and Nevada at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Bruce IV caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolf Pack, 20-7.

DI Staff
September 29, 2022

Michigan @ Iowa:

Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (10-10): Michigan — Abolish any kick time after 6 p.m. Embrace the 11 a.m. start.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (15-5): Michigan — Iowa’s not good enough to pull a fast one this year.

Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (12-8): Michigan — The Hawkeyes don’t have a shot in this one, no offense.

Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (13-7): Iowa — Iowa City is upset city.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (13-7): Michigan — I may be an Iowa student, but I’m not dumb.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-7): Iowa — Because in this weird season, why not?

Jason Brummond, Publisher (13-7): Michigan — Kinnick magic doesn’t usually wake up before dark.

Kentucky @ Ole Miss:

Hanson: Kentucky — The Wildcats are just the Hawkeyes with Will Levis at QB.

Peterson: Ole Miss — Didn’t know Mississippi was old.

Werner: Kentucky — Miss is too old to win this one.

Goffin: Ole Miss — I will never ever pick Kentucky.

Merrick: Ole Miss — Kiffin gets the big home win.

Bohnenkamp: Ole Miss — Two good teams that have no chance to play in the SEC title game.

Brummond: Kentucky — Somehow, the SEC seems even better and deeper than usual.

Iowa State @ Kansas:

Hanson: Kansas —The transitive property: Jayhawks > Cyclones > Hawks

Peterson: Iowa State — I’m sad to see Kansas’ perfect record go.

Werner: Kansas — Alright, I’m officially on the bandwagon. Rock Chalk.

Goffin: Kansas — Lance Leipold is a mastermind.

Merrick: Kansas— Seeing Iowa State lose makes my weekends better.

Bohnenkamp: Kansas — Rank the Jayhawks.

Brummond: Kansas — The referees will undoubtedly cost Iowa State the game.

Oklahoma State @ Baylor:

Hanson: Baylor — Whoever is making us pick Baylor games every week is a fiend.

Peterson: Baylor — Austin is the fiend. Also, Bears can definitely eat Cowboys.

Werner: Baylor — As a Chicago (Evanston) native, I have to root for the Bears.

Goffin: Baylor — I’ve learned what happens when I don’t choose Baylor.

Merrick: Oklahoma State — When in doubt, go with the superior QB.

Bohnenkamp: Baylor — Preview of the Big 12 championship?

Brummond: Oklahoma State — Cowboys avenge last year’s Big 12 championship loss.

Wake Forest @ Florida State:

Hanson: Florida State — Does Demon Deacon translate to devil priest?

Peterson: Florida State — States outrank forests.

Werner: Wake Forest — Use less paper and the forests won’t need a wake.

Goffin: Florida State — Mike Norvell is bringing the Seminoles back.

Merrick: Florida State — Tough two weeks for the Demon Deacons.

Bohnenkamp: Florida State — Seminoles are back, right? Right?

Brummond: Florida State —Wake Forest still reeling from last week’s loss.

