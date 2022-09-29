On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 5 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.

Michigan @ Iowa:

Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (10-10): Michigan — Abolish any kick time after 6 p.m. Embrace the 11 a.m. start.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (15-5): Michigan — Iowa’s not good enough to pull a fast one this year.

Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (12-8): Michigan — The Hawkeyes don’t have a shot in this one, no offense.

Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (13-7): Iowa — Iowa City is upset city.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (13-7): Michigan — I may be an Iowa student, but I’m not dumb.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-7): Iowa — Because in this weird season, why not?

Jason Brummond, Publisher (13-7): Michigan — Kinnick magic doesn’t usually wake up before dark.

Kentucky @ Ole Miss:

Hanson: Kentucky — The Wildcats are just the Hawkeyes with Will Levis at QB.

Peterson: Ole Miss — Didn’t know Mississippi was old.

Werner: Kentucky — Miss is too old to win this one.

Goffin: Ole Miss — I will never ever pick Kentucky.

Merrick: Ole Miss — Kiffin gets the big home win.

Bohnenkamp: Ole Miss — Two good teams that have no chance to play in the SEC title game.

Brummond: Kentucky — Somehow, the SEC seems even better and deeper than usual.

Iowa State @ Kansas:

Hanson: Kansas —The transitive property: Jayhawks > Cyclones > Hawks

Peterson: Iowa State — I’m sad to see Kansas’ perfect record go.

Werner: Kansas — Alright, I’m officially on the bandwagon. Rock Chalk.

Goffin: Kansas — Lance Leipold is a mastermind.

Merrick: Kansas— Seeing Iowa State lose makes my weekends better.

Bohnenkamp: Kansas — Rank the Jayhawks.

Brummond: Kansas — The referees will undoubtedly cost Iowa State the game.

Oklahoma State @ Baylor:

Hanson: Baylor — Whoever is making us pick Baylor games every week is a fiend.

Peterson: Baylor — Austin is the fiend. Also, Bears can definitely eat Cowboys.

Werner: Baylor — As a Chicago (Evanston) native, I have to root for the Bears.

Goffin: Baylor — I’ve learned what happens when I don’t choose Baylor.

Merrick: Oklahoma State — When in doubt, go with the superior QB.

Bohnenkamp: Baylor — Preview of the Big 12 championship?

Brummond: Oklahoma State — Cowboys avenge last year’s Big 12 championship loss.

Wake Forest @ Florida State:

Hanson: Florida State — Does Demon Deacon translate to devil priest?

Peterson: Florida State — States outrank forests.

Werner: Wake Forest — Use less paper and the forests won’t need a wake.

Goffin: Florida State — Mike Norvell is bringing the Seminoles back.

Merrick: Florida State — Tough two weeks for the Demon Deacons.

Bohnenkamp: Florida State — Seminoles are back, right? Right?

Brummond: Florida State —Wake Forest still reeling from last week’s loss.