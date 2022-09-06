UIHC looking to increase funds for five-year capital plan, new tower

The five-year plan’s budget proposal increase is mainly due to the new inpatient bed tower.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is requesting approval for an increase in funds for its five-year capital plan and transactions for other projects from the state Board of Regents.

The regents will meet on Sept. 14 and 15 in Cedar Falls to hear the request among other presentations.

UIHC’s five-year capital plan for other funds would total $786 million — a 51 percent increase from last year’s $521 million according to the proposal.

Multiple projects are included to enhance the hospital’s infrastructure including a laboratory renovation and the conversion of inpatient rooms to single-bed rooms.

The plan’s budget increase is mainly because of the new inpatient bed tower. In February, the UI received a $70 million donation from Richard O. Jacobson Foundation for the tower — the largest gift in the UI’s history.

The new facility will stand northeast Kinnick Stadium once it’s built and feature intensive care unit beds, single inpatient rooms, and operating rooms.

Other UIHC Capital Improvement Projects

UIHC is also looking for the regents to approve other transactions for projects, including permission to proceed with the project planning for medical laboratories in the Department of Pediatrics renovation.

Additional UIHC project descriptions and budgets that are also seeking approval from the regents include:

Beginning phase two of UIHC Emergency Generator Facility totaling $44,800,000

Modifications to UIHC operating room 8 totaling $2,800,000

HVAC modifications to medical laboratories totaling $4,500,000

Deferred maintenance to the Advanced Technology Lab totaling $4,100,000

Approval from the regents will authorize the university to proceed with construction. The regents will vote to approve the increases on Thursday.