UI announces Bradley Britigan as fourth candidate for vice president of medical affairs, College of Medicine dean

Bradley Britigan is the fourth and final candidate selected for vice president for medical affairs, College of Medicine dean.

Contributed photo of Bradley E. Britigan. Britigan is the fourth candidate to be announced for the vice president for medical affairs, Carver College of Medicine dean.

Bradley Britigan is the fourth and final candidate announced in the search for the next University of Iowa vice president for medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean, the UI announced on Wednesday.

Carver College of Medicine Dean Brooks Jackson announced his intended departure in February and will continue to hold his position until his successor is selected.

Britigan is the Stokes-Shackleford professor and dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine.

Additionally, he partners with the Nebraska Medical Center, Children’s Hospital, and Medical Centers to oversee the university’s medical center faculty practice plan.

Britigan researches internal medicine and infectious diseases.

From 1987 to the early 2000s, Britigan held several positions at the UI, such as professor of radiation oncology, professor of medicine, a member of the UI Cancer Center, and director of the division of infectious diseases, according to his curriculum vitae.

He is the final candidate in consideration for the position. Each finalist visits the UI campus and speak in an open forum to staff, faculty, shared governance, and students.

Britigan will visit campus on Thursday through Friday. The open forum will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at 1110 Prem Sahai Auditorium in the Medical Education Research Facility. There is also a Zoom option available for participants.

This is the final open forum for the vice president for Medical Affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean.