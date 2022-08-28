Photos: Iowa soccer vs. DePaul

Johnny Jarnagin, Photojournalist
August 28, 2022

The Iowa Hawkeye woman’s soccer team defeated the Chicago DePaul Blue Demons, 4-0, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

With the Hawkeyes holding the lead all throughout the game, four different players scored all four of Iowa’s goals, three of which were scored in the first half. Scoring the first goal for Iowa was Kyndal Anderson, assisted by Elle Otto. Josie Durr scored the second goal assisted by Otto and Samantha Cary. The third goal scored by Camille Welker brought the score to 3-0 at the end of the first half. Kellen Fife scored for Iowa in the second assisted by Hailey Rydberg.

Iowa’s next game will be played in Iowa City against the Pacific Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

0822-IowaDePualSoccer-JJ-014
Gallery|13 Photos
Johnny Jarnagin
Iowa midfielder Caroline Halonenduring, defender Halle Skibo, midfielder midfielder runs on the field during a soccer game between Iowa and DePaul at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the DePaul Blue Demons, 4-0.
