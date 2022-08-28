Photos: Iowa soccer vs. DePaul

The Iowa Hawkeye woman’s soccer team defeated the Chicago DePaul Blue Demons, 4-0, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

With the Hawkeyes holding the lead all throughout the game, four different players scored all four of Iowa’s goals, three of which were scored in the first half. Scoring the first goal for Iowa was Kyndal Anderson, assisted by Elle Otto. Josie Durr scored the second goal assisted by Otto and Samantha Cary. The third goal scored by Camille Welker brought the score to 3-0 at the end of the first half. Kellen Fife scored for Iowa in the second assisted by Hailey Rydberg.

Iowa’s next game will be played in Iowa City against the Pacific Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.