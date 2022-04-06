Photos: Iowa softball vs. Drake

The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs, 3-2, during a softball game at Pearl Field in Iowa City on Wednesday. Iowa pitcher Denali Loecker hit a home run in the sixth inning, winning Iowa the game.

Iowa and Drake both scored runs in the first and second innings, but neither team could produce a run during the third and fourth innings.

Iowa first basemen Kalena Burns stopped Drake from advancing to second base with 12 putouts. Iowa pitcher Denali Loecker helped Iowa win from the pitching rubber and at-bat. Loecker struck out four Bulldogs and hit a home run for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa will battle Minnesota this weekend in Iowa City.