Photos: Iowa softball vs. Wisconsin- game three

Wisconsin softball defeated Iowa, 13–1, in the second game of a doubleheader at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday.

Iowa pitcher Devyn Greer replaced Breanna Vasquez in the second game, pitching for 5.1 innings, throwing 134 pitches, and giving up 11 earned runs.

In the sixth inning, Wisconsin shortstop Brooke Kuffel, second baseman Ellie Hubbard, center fielder Ally Miklesh, first baseman Fiona Girardot, and third baseman Skylar Sirdashney scored a total of seven runs.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will meet Maryland at College Park on Friday, April 1.