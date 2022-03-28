Photos: Iowa softball vs. Wisconsin – game two

Wisconsin softball defeated Iowa, 9-3, in the first game of a doubleheader at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Iowa pitcher Breanna Vasquez pitched for all seven innings of the first game, throwing six strikeouts and 152 pitches. Vasquez also conceded a three-run home run to the Badgers’ left fielder Peyton Bannon.

Wisconsin pitcher Maddie Schwartz pitched for five innings with four strikeouts and 80 pitches. Schwartz also limited Iowa batters to two earned runs.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will meet at College Park in Maryland on Friday, April 1 at 5 p.m.