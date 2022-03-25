Photos: Iowa softball vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin softball defeated Iowa, 10-5, during the Hawkeyes’ home opener at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Friday.

Iowa pitcher Denali Loecker started and threw in the circle for 2.1 innings, but was replaced by Breanna Vasquez, who pitched four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Wisconsin scored seven runs in the first three innings compared to Iowa’s one. During the sixth inning, Iowa started a comeback, scoring four runs in one inning. The Badgers closed out in the seventh inning, scoring two more runs.

The Hawkeyes and the Badgers matchup Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday at noon.