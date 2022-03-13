Photos: Iowa women’s basketball watch party for Selection Sunday

Iowa women’s basketball hosted a watch party for Selection Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The Hawkeyes discovered they earned a No. 2 seed and will host their first-round matchup against Illinois State on Friday.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who finished the season averaging over 27 points, said she expects Carver-Hawkeye Arena to be sold out again. The Hawkeyes sold out their regular-season conclusion with Michigan to earn a share of the regular-season Big Ten Championship.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said the Hawkeyes will get to work scouting Illinois State tonight. “We have managers that are down there you know, breaking up film right now and making it is, you know, efficient for us to watch as many games quickly and take out all the dead time and that sort of thing.”

Iowa earned a No. 2 seed for the first time since the 2018-19 season when the Hawkeyes advanced to the Elite Eight.