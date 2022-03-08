Featured Photos: Up to snow good

Three University of Iowa students decided to build a snowman with the slightly melted snow at the Pentacrest this afternoon. Ean Cummings, Luke Ryon, and Logan Clinger were looking for something fun to do because they were bored. The students to build a snowman as their entertainment.

“After a while, we decided to just make it taller rather than make a snowman,” Ean Cummings said.

For two hours, the students attempted to grow the snowman taller. “The hardest part was building the stairs,” Logan Clinger said.