Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark wins Big Ten Player of the Year

The sophomore averaged 27.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.3 assists during the 2021-22 regular season.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during a women’s basketball game between No. 21 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The Hawkeyes became regular season Big Ten co-Champions after defeating the Wolverines, 104-80. In a press conference following the game, Clark spoke on her excitement when her teammates scored. “I was just passing it to them and they were knocking it down,” Clark said. “And I was running back celebrating every time so that’s pretty fun.”

Iowa women’s basketball sophomore Caitlin Clark has won the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year award, the league office announced Tuesday.

Clark nabbed the honor after averaging 27.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in 2021-22.

She earned Big Ten Player of the Week seven times this season, and has accumulated a total of 31 conference weekly honors in her collegiate career.

Clark posted an NCAA-leading six triple-doubles in 2021-22. She had two consecutive 30-point triple-doubles against Nebraska and Minnesota on Jan. 26 and 30, respectively — a feat that no NBA, WNBA, or Division I men’s or women’s player had achieved in the past 20 years.

Clark leads the nation with 27.5 points per game in the 2021-22 season. She registered a career-high 46 points against Michigan on Feb. 6, beating her previous record of 44 set on Jan. 2. She also tops the Division I women’s basketball leaderboard with 225 total assists — 8.3 per game.

This is Clark’s second yearly honor from the Big Ten in as many seasons. Clark was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in the 2020-21 season.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten regular season championship this season as they finished 14-4 in conference play.

Hawkeye center Monika Czinano and forward McKenna Warnock also earned first and second-team All-Big Ten honors Tuesday. Czinano averaged 20.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 regular season.

Warnock registered 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across 22 games this year. She missed five of Iowa’s regular season games with injuries.

Iowa will have the No. 2 seed in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, which starts on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes begin play on Friday at 5:30 p.m., taking on either 10th-seeded Minnesota or seventh-seeded Northwestern.