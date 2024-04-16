Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 Indiana Fever jersey sells out on Fanatics website

Caitlin Clark hasn’t played a minute in a WNBA uniform, but it didn’t take long for her jersey’s popularity to skyrocket. After the former Hawkeye guard was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever on Monday, her Nike adult unisex No. 22 jersey sold out in all sizes on the Fanatics website.

According to sports business analyst Darren Rovell, Fanatics “wanted to do something special and pre-made a limited amount of jerseys to ship immediately to fans.” Clark’s No. 22 became Fanatics’ highest-selling jersey on any draft night in history.

Her jersey is still available for pre-order on the Fanatics website for $99.99 before fees. The pre-sale jerseys will be completed by Nike and shipped based on its timeline.

In one hour, Fanatics shows that it has sold out of Caitlin Clark’s Fever jersey in XS, M, L, XL and XXL. pic.twitter.com/njSckGaTun — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 16, 2024

Clark, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, is joining a Fever squad that finished 13-27 last season, good enough for 10th place in the 12-team league. She will be paired with South Carolina standout Aliyah Boston. The forward was last year’s top selection. Boston is one of three double-digit scorers on the team, alongside NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell.

The Fever open the season on the road, taking on the Connecticut Sun on May 14. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.