Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 Indiana Fever jersey sells out on Fanatics website

After Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, fans swooped in just one hour, per sports business analyst Darren Rovell.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Sports Reporter
April 16, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+hypes+up+the+crowd+during+a+basketball+game+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+No.+5+Nebraska+at+the+TIAA+Big+Ten+Women%E2%80%99s+Basketball+Tournament+at+Target+Center+in+Minneapolis%2C+Minn.%2C+on+Sunday%2C+March+10%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Corn+Huskers+in+overtime%2C+94-89.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hypes up the crowd during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Nebraska at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Corn Huskers in overtime, 94-89.

Caitlin Clark hasn’t played a minute in a WNBA uniform, but it didn’t take long for her jersey’s popularity to skyrocket. After the former Hawkeye guard was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever on Monday, her Nike adult unisex No. 22 jersey sold out in all sizes on the Fanatics website.

According to sports business analyst Darren Rovell, Fanatics “wanted to do something special and pre-made a limited amount of jerseys to ship immediately to fans.” Clark’s No. 22 became Fanatics’ highest-selling jersey on any draft night in history.

Her jersey is still available for pre-order on the Fanatics website for $99.99 before fees. The pre-sale jerseys will be completed by Nike and shipped based on its timeline.

 

Clark, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, is joining a Fever squad that finished 13-27 last season, good enough for 10th place in the 12-team league. She will be paired with South Carolina standout Aliyah Boston. The forward was last year’s top selection. Boston is one of three double-digit scorers on the team, alongside NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell.

The Fever open the season on the road, taking on the Connecticut Sun on May 14. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
