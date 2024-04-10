The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Indiana Fever to hold 36 nationally televised games during 2024 season

The Fever are expected to select Iowa’s Caitlin Clark first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
April 10, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+celebrates+during+an+NCAA+Tournament+Second+Round+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+8+West+Virginia+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Monday%2C+March+25%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Mountaineers%2C+64-54.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.

The Caitlin Clark Effect is making its way to the WNBA.

The Indiana Fever will have 36 of its 40 total games on national television during the 2024 season, the most of all WNBA teams, the league announced. The Las Vegas Aces are second in nationally televised games with 35 and the New York Liberty sit in third with 31. 

Last season, Indiana’s schedule included just one nationally televised game, per BleacherReport. This season will be a complete flip-flop with 13 games on NBA TV, eight on ION, six on ESPN/ESPN2, four on Prime Video, three on CBS/CBS SN, and two on ABC. 

The 13-27 Fever finished last season with the third-worst record in the league and were one of four teams to miss the playoffs. They won the 2024 WNBA Draft Lottery in December 2023, locking up the No. 1 overall pick, and are expected to select Iowa superstar guard Caitlin Clark. 


Clark, who hails from West Des Moines, Iowa, declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft on Feb. 29. In just 24 hours after the announcement, site traffic to the Indiana Fever home page spiked 180 percent overnight. The average listed price for Indiana’s home opener spiked 303 percent, and fans will travel 314 miles on average for Fever games compared to 237 miles last year, per Vivid Seats. 

Along with the high demand came an uptake in price as Indiana’s average ticket price doubled from last season, going from $60 to $140.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is on April 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. 
