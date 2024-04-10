Indiana Fever to hold 36 nationally televised games during 2024 season

The Caitlin Clark Effect is making its way to the WNBA.

The Indiana Fever will have 36 of its 40 total games on national television during the 2024 season, the most of all WNBA teams, the league announced. The Las Vegas Aces are second in nationally televised games with 35 and the New York Liberty sit in third with 31.

on the national stage 36 times this season 😤 learn more: https://t.co/Ody0WZxz9Q pic.twitter.com/UvaNdbuwcj — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 10, 2024

Last season, Indiana’s schedule included just one nationally televised game, per BleacherReport. This season will be a complete flip-flop with 13 games on NBA TV, eight on ION, six on ESPN/ESPN2, four on Prime Video, three on CBS/CBS SN, and two on ABC.

The 13-27 Fever finished last season with the third-worst record in the league and were one of four teams to miss the playoffs. They won the 2024 WNBA Draft Lottery in December 2023, locking up the No. 1 overall pick, and are expected to select Iowa superstar guard Caitlin Clark.

More data from VividSeats: – site traffic to the Fever home page spiked 180% overnight

– avg listed price for Fever home opener spiked 303%

– Fans will travel on avg 314 miles to see Fever compared to 237 miles last yr. Distance from Iowa City to Indy? 366 miles. https://t.co/F25nGdH8o1 — Cassandra Negley (@CasNegley) March 1, 2024



Clark, who hails from West Des Moines, Iowa, declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft on Feb. 29. In just 24 hours after the announcement, site traffic to the Indiana Fever home page spiked 180 percent overnight. The average listed price for Indiana’s home opener spiked 303 percent, and fans will travel 314 miles on average for Fever games compared to 237 miles last year, per Vivid Seats.

Along with the high demand came an uptake in price as Indiana’s average ticket price doubled from last season, going from $60 to $140.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is on April 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.