Caitlin Clark to sign eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, receive signature shoe

Clark was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever on April 15.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
April 17, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+signs+a+young+fans+shoe+after+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+Indiana+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+13%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Hoosiers+84-57.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs a young fan’s shoe after a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 84-57.

Former Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark is signing an eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike and is set to receive her own signature shoe, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Clark was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever on April 15. She joins an exclusive club of WNBA players to have their own signature shoe: Breanna Stewart, Elena Delle Donne, Sabrina Ionescu, Sheryl Swoopes, Rebecca Lobo, Lisa Leslie, Dawn Staley, Cynthia Cooper, Nikki McCray, Chamique Holdsclaw, Diana Taurasi, and Candace Parker. 

The 6-foot guard first signed with Nike in 2022. When appearing on the popular show “Saturday Night Live” ahead of the WNBA Draft, Clark supposedly hinted at a new Nike deal by wearing a black jacket with a giant “N” on it. This is the first endorsement deal she’s agreed to since going pro. 

Clark has a long list of NIL deals that includes Gatorade, State Farm, Buick, Panini America, Xfinity, Gainbridge, Topps, Hy-Vee, H&R BlockBose, Shoot-A-Way, and Goldman Sachs. According to On3, all of her NIL deals were estimated to be around $910,000 with an estimated net worth of $3.1 million. 

During the NCAA Tournament, Ice Cube – an entrepreneur and co-founder of the BIG3 basketball league – confirmed a report that he offered Clark a $5 million deal to participate in the summer league during the WNBA’s offseason. It hasn’t been said whether she’s going to participate. 

The No. 1 pick’s WNBA rookie contract has her earning $76,535 in her first year and $338,056 total over four years. Now, she has added a lucrative contract with a popular sports brand. 
