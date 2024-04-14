Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark headline the 2024 WNBA Draft

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Clark is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in Monday night’s draft.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
April 14, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+gestures+toward+the+crowd+during+a+basketball+game+between+No.+6+Iowa+and+No.+2+Ohio+State+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Sunday%2C+March+3%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Buckeyes%2C+93-83.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gestures toward the crowd during a basketball game between No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 93-83.

Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The top pick is held by the Indiana Fever, who have been posting on social media and teasing Clark’s arrival on the team since the point guard declared for the draft on Feb. 29. 

Clark, known for her stellar court vision and logo 3-pointers, transcended women’s college basketball with her style of play and is likely to bring more attention to the WNBA. 

Here’s all the information you need to watch Clark fulfill a childhood dream as her name gets called on Monday night:

What: The 2024 WNBA Draft

When: Monday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, New York

TV: ESPN

WNBA Countdown hosted by LaChina Robinson and analysts Carolyn Peck and Chiney Ogwumike will air at 6 p.m. According to ESPN, the pre-show will feature “interviews with key draftees,” highlights from Clark’s college basketball career, and a fashion rundown.ESPN will have draft room cameras located in Indiana, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Washington during the first round. The network will also broadcast live from the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks official watch parties, according to Billboard.  

Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV

Extra coverage: SportsCenter’s 5 p.m. edition, co-hosted by Elle Duncan, will cover the draft. Analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike will join the show live from Brooklyn.

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (host), Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter (analysts), and Holly Rowe (reporter)

Lobo and Carter will break down the picks with reactions and in-depth analysis, while Rowe will interview the newest draftees following their selections, per ESPN.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
