Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark headline the 2024 WNBA Draft

Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The top pick is held by the Indiana Fever, who have been posting on social media and teasing Clark’s arrival on the team since the point guard declared for the draft on Feb. 29.

Clark, known for her stellar court vision and logo 3-pointers, transcended women’s college basketball with her style of play and is likely to bring more attention to the WNBA.

Here’s all the information you need to watch Clark fulfill a childhood dream as her name gets called on Monday night:

What: The 2024 WNBA Draft

When: Monday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, New York

TV: ESPN

WNBA Countdown hosted by LaChina Robinson and analysts Carolyn Peck and Chiney Ogwumike will air at 6 p.m. According to ESPN, the pre-show will feature “interviews with key draftees,” highlights from Clark’s college basketball career, and a fashion rundown.ESPN will have draft room cameras located in Indiana, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Washington during the first round. The network will also broadcast live from the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks official watch parties, according to Billboard.

Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV

Extra coverage: SportsCenter’s 5 p.m. edition, co-hosted by Elle Duncan, will cover the draft. Analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike will join the show live from Brooklyn.

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (host), Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter (analysts), and Holly Rowe (reporter)

Lobo and Carter will break down the picks with reactions and in-depth analysis, while Rowe will interview the newest draftees following their selections, per ESPN.