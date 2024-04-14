The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark headline the 2024 WNBA Draft
Caitlin Clark appears on Saturday Night Live
Former Iowa men’s basketball player Patrick McCaffery transfers to Butler
Column | Caitlin Clark is one of the GOATs even without a national title
Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments on state abortion ban Thursday
The star Hawkeye guard sat alongside Che and fellow comedian Colin Jost in the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Sports Reporter
April 14, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+smiles+after+an+NCAA+Tournament+Sweet+Sixteen+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+5+Colorado+at+MVP+Arena+in+Albany%2C+N.Y.%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+30%2C+2024.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles after an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

After guiding the Iowa women’s basketball team to two victories in Albany during the NCAA Tournament, Caitlin Clark was back in New York this weekend. This time around, the star guard wasn’t on the hardwood, but rather on the set of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Donning a Nike leather jacket, Clark sat alongside comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment and was met with thunderous applause. She isn’t the first athlete to appear on SNL, joining the likes of basketball legends Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, but the Hawkeye generated plenty of laughs as she jokingly “roasted” Che for poking fun at women’s basketball in the past.

At the concluding shot of the show, when the hosts and actors all gathered on stage, Clark stood alongside teammates Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, and Jada Gyamfi.

On April 15, Clark will most likely be the top selection in the WNBA Draft, per ESPN’s most recent mock draft. The Indiana Fever hold the first pick. The draft will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City and will be broadcast on ESPN. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. Central Time.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
