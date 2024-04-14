Caitlin Clark appears on Saturday Night Live

After guiding the Iowa women’s basketball team to two victories in Albany during the NCAA Tournament, Caitlin Clark was back in New York this weekend. This time around, the star guard wasn’t on the hardwood, but rather on the set of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Donning a Nike leather jacket, Clark sat alongside comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment and was met with thunderous applause. She isn’t the first athlete to appear on SNL, joining the likes of basketball legends Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, but the Hawkeye generated plenty of laughs as she jokingly “roasted” Che for poking fun at women’s basketball in the past.

At the concluding shot of the show, when the hosts and actors all gathered on stage, Clark stood alongside teammates Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, and Jada Gyamfi.

Caitlin Clark having Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi on the SNL stage with her was just peak everything that is so special about this @IowaWBB group. So much fun watching this. pic.twitter.com/CUhmmEShgM — Jordan Loperena (@JordanLoperena) April 14, 2024

On April 15, Clark will most likely be the top selection in the WNBA Draft, per ESPN’s most recent mock draft. The Indiana Fever hold the first pick. The draft will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City and will be broadcast on ESPN. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. Central Time.