Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 1 Penn State

No. 1 Penn State wrestling defeated No. 2 Iowa in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, 19-13. The Nittany Lion victory spoiled a 28 Big Ten dual streak of victories for the Hawkeyes.

Penn State jumped out to a 10-0 lead after three straight victories. The Hawkeyes mounted a comeback to tie the meet after Iowa’s No. 5 Alex Marinelli won by major decision in the sixth weight class.

Penn State controlled the meet after the Marinelli match, earning a victory in three of the final four matchups. Iowa’s No. 5 285-pound Tony Cassioppi earned the only victory in the final four matches to end the Hawkeye loss.

Iowa sprawls back into action against Wisconsin in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 5.