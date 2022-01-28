On the Record: January 28, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter, Samantha Bielema discusses her story on bald eagle migration and why the birds come to Iowa to “vacation” in the winter months. Then, news reporter Kate Perez talks her story on the Campaign to Organize Graduate Students’ push for instructors at the University of Iowa to move their classes online. With surges in COVID-19 cases across the state, COGS has encouraged instructors to voluntarily move classes online against university policy.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster and Collin Yi.