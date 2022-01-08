Photos: No. 1 ranked Iowa wrestling vs. No. 14 Minnesota

No. 1 ranked Iowa wrestling matched up with No. 14 ranked Minnesota in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers in the Big Ten Conference-opener, 22-10.

Iowa improved its’ all-time record with Minnesota to 78-28-1. Tom Brands won his 16th Big-Ten Conference-opener in a row for the Hawkeyes.

Before the meeting, Iowa listed 174-pound Brennan Swafford as probable to fill in for Nelson Brands. The Graceland University transfer was forced to wait for his Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut after three-time All-American Michael Kemerer jogged out to the mat. Kemerer, who had yet to see action this season, defeated Minnesota’s No. 23 ranked Bailee O’Reilly, 9-2.

Minnesota’s No. 7 ranked 125-pound Patrick McKee spoiled Iowa’s Drake Ayala’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut by decision, 8-6. Ayala filled in for three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee after Lee and Iowa announced his decision for season-ending surgery on Jan. 1. Lee, a two-time Hodge Trophy winner, wrestled in three matches this season, winning all.

Iowa next wrestles Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 8.