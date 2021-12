The alert advised people to stay away from the area.

The University of Iowa Police Station is seen on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

The University of Iowa issued a Hawk Alert reporting multiple shots had been fired in the area of the Old Capitol Mall parking ramp downtown at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers are at the site investigating the matter, the Hawk Alert said. The alert encouraged people to stay away from the area.

