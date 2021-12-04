On the Record: Dec. 3, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Meg Doster sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter, Maddie Willis, wrote a story this week about how supply chain issues are impacting holiday mail deliveries. Next, news reporter Kate Perez wrote a story about students and faculty who board their horses at local stables to ride in their free time. Then, arts reporter Parker Jones, discusses her project this week on anticipated renovations to the Herbert Hoover Museum in West Branch. Finally, we have opinions and amplify editor Hannah Pinski here to discuss her project on the University of Iowa’s sexual assault/harassment reporting processes and students’ experiences using them.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster.