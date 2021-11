The No. 9 Iowa women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 after defeating Samford 91-54 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov 11, 2021. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and center Monika Czinano combined for 39 points. The Hawkeyes will take on Northern Iowa next at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.