Rep. Miller-Meeks will seek reelection in 1st District

Iowa’s approved set of redistricting maps placed the Congressperson in the same district as Rep. Cindy Axne, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks will run in the 1st District.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks addresses a crowd on Sept. 18 at her inaugural tailgate, where she criticized President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for millions of workers, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and the border crisis.

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, will run in Iowa’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District in 2022. She made her announcement on Wednesday morning.

The newly drawn 1st District contains much of the current 2nd District that Miller-Meeks represents, including Johnson County. The maps put Miller-Meeks’ current address in the 3rd Congressional District with Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.

RELATED: Reynolds signs redistricting maps

“The newly drawn 1st Congressional District encompasses the bulk of the current 2nd Congressional District and includes more than 85% of the constituents that I currently represent,” Miller-Meeks said in her announcement. “While Wapello County, where my current home is located, is not part of the new district, the counties that will become the new 1st Congressional District next year have been home to me for many reasons.”

Miller-Meeks is currently serving her first term in Congress after winning her seat by six votes in 2020. She spent 24 years in the Army as a private, nurse, and doctor and served as the Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health from 2010 to 2014. She represented Senate District 41 for a partial term before resigning to serve in the U.S. Congress.

I'm running for re-election in Iowa's 1st District! I'm committed to standing up to Washington Democrats and their Socialist Agenda by doing everything in my power to fight for Iowan common sense values. Donate today to help me Take Back the House! #ia01 https://t.co/eqhyC5ow7X — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) November 10, 2021

State Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, is challenging Miller-Meeks in the new 1st Congressional District for the midterms.

Kyle Kuehl, a Republican from Bettendorf, has also announced intentions to run in the district.

Miller-Meeks emphasized that she would fight for conservative values and go against President Joe Biden’s agenda in her next term.

“I will never give up on Iowans, our future, the American dream, or the conservative values that have made our country the beacon of hope and freedom that it is,” she said.