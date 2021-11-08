Alex Padilla listed as Iowa’s starting quarterback ahead of Minnesota game

Deuce Hogan is down as the backup behind Padilla, while Spencer Petras’ name is not listed on the depth chart.

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla passes the ball during a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 17-12. Padilla replaced starting quarterback Spencer Petras during the first quarter of the game.

The Iowa football team has a new starting quarterback.

Alex Padilla, a redshirt sophomore who took over for Spencer Petras late in the first quarter of Iowa’s 17-12 win over Northwestern, is listed as the starting signal caller on the Hawkeyes’ two-deep depth chart that was released on Monday ahead of Iowa’s game against Minnesota on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Deuce Hogan was listed as the backup.

Petras, who has started Iowa’s last 17 games (the Hawkeyes have won 13 of them), was not listed on the depth chart. The redshirt junior was removed from the Northwestern game after three series because of a shoulder injury he suffered in Iowa’s loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 30. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Petras looked healthy enough to start against the Wildcats, but it was quickly apparent he didn’t have any “zip” on the ball.

“I felt like it was in everybody’s best interest to get him out of there,” Ferentz said after the game.

Petras finished 2-for-4 for four yards before being pulled. Padilla went 18-for-28 for 172 yards through just over three quarters of action and led the Hawkeyes on scoring drives on each of his first two possessions leading the offense.

Ferentz said after the Northwestern game that he would evaluate the quarterback position moving forward while factoring in Petras’ health and a review of Padilla’s performance against the Wildcats. Iowa’s 23rd-year head coach predicted that Petras would be recovered from his injury by Monday or Tuesday of this week, but Petras being left off the depth chart suggests that didn’t end up being accurate.

“We’ll look at the film and see what we think,” Ferentz said postgame when asked about the team’s quarterback situation. “Spencer has led us to a lot of victories, and tonight Alex did, also. To me, that’s a good situation. I’m really proud of Alex for what he did and really proud of all the things Spencer has done over the last two years, as well. So, we’ll just take it a day at a time. But hopefully it’s — pardon the pun — a healthy situation for us.

“You can’t really downgrade Spencer because he couldn’t play full speed. I admire Spencer for giving it a try. So, we’ll just see where that is next week. In the meantime, it’s great to see Alex get some experience and be successful and to be the quarterback of a team that wins.”

In other depth chart news, cornerbacks Riley Moss and Terry Roberts are still not listed on the two-deep. Moss has missed the last three games, while Roberts has not played since Iowa’s loss to Purdue. Ivory Kelly-Martin is also missing from the depth chart. The senior running back suited up for Iowa’s game against Northwestern, but did not play. Kelly-Martin serves as Iowa’s No. 2 running back.

Ferentz will hold his weekly press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Follow dailyiowan.com for coverage. Iowa’s game against Minnesota is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and will air on the Big Ten Network.