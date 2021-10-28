The Scoreboard: Oct. 29, 2021

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Chris Werner are joined by Daily Iowan Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson to talk the latest Iowa football news, including how the Hawkeyes handled their bye week and what they’re doing to prepare for their game against the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend. Werner also provides the group with an update following his attendance at Iowa Wrestling Media Day on Wednesday.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Chris Werner; edited by Carly Dalberg; produced by Kelsey Harrell.