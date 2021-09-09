On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 2 games

Daily Iowan staff members picked the No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 9 Iowa State Cy-Hawk game, as well as four other contests.

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss returns an interception for his second pick six of the day during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. Read how the staff picked the No. 17 Indiana vs. No. 18 Iowa game — as well as four other contests — below.

No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 9 Iowa State

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (2-3): Iowa State — Just get along, people.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (3-2): Iowa — The Cyclones find creative ways to lose to the Hawkeyes.

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (1-4): Iowa State — More chaos? Sign me up.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (2-3): Iowa — I hope nobody here picked Iowa State. Chloe…

Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (3-2): Iowa — Cyclowns (T-Good is going crazy).

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (3-2): Iowa — Hopefully there’s no thunderstorm delays or other controversies.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (5-0): Iowa — Tough to predict, but Iowa fans can hope the true ‘Clones show up.

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Read: Ohio State — Personally, I don’t think this top-15 matchup will be very close.

Hanson: Oregon — I’m the only one on this panel brave enough to pick Oregon.

Peterson: Ohio State — College GameDay won’t be here.

Werner: Ohio State — OSU vs. Iowa in the Big Ten title game confirmed.

Cook: Ohio State — It’s OSU’s first game at home with fans. They’re going off.

Bohnenkamp: Ohio State — Someday, this will be an alliance game.

Brummond: Ohio State — The early kickoff is not doing the Ducks any favors.

Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee

Read: Pittsburgh — Tennessee is bound to disappoint.

Hanson: Tennessee — Joe Milton is the only player I know in this game, so I’m going Vols.

Peterson: Tennessee — I looked this one up and got the Steelers vs. Titans in December.

Werner: Tennessee — I spelled it right on the first try. Let’s go!

Cook: Tennessee — Good ole’ Rocky Top.

Bohnenkamp: Tennessee— This won’t be an Alliance game.

Brummond: Pittsburgh — The residents of South Pittsburgh, Tenn., are conflicted.

Missouri vs. Kentucky

Read: Kentucky — Missouri gets to lose to Oklahoma and Texas in the SEC soon. What a reunion that will be.

Hanson: Kentucky — Sometimes I forget that both these teams are in the SEC.

Peterson: Kentucky — Hey, CJ Fredrick goes here.

Werner: Missouri— The SEC least.

Cook: Missouri — This ain’t basketball.

Bohnenkamp: Kentucky — This would be a great basketball matchup.

Brummond: Missouri— Is Kentucky blue “sissy blue” too?

Air Force vs. Navy

Read: Air Force — Navy doesn’t seem particularly good this year.

Hanson: Air Force — John told me to pick Air Force, so I did.

Peterson: Air Force — From my minimal research, Navy isn’t good.

Werner: Navy — I like blue.

Cook: Air Force — I have confidence in the Falcons.

Bohnenkamp: Air Force — Navy scored just seven points in its opener.

Brummond: Air Force — America.