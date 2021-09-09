One-on-one with Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum

Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum runs through the end zone after a kickoff during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6.

The Daily Iowan: You’re gonna have to tell me the story behind the hair. How did that start? Did you have any second thoughts?

Monte Pottebaum: So, it started way back in quarantine, and another teammate on the team, Mike Timm — he’s a linebacker — we were just at home one day, he was back home, wherever he was and he just Snapchatted me out of the blue and he was like, ‘Wanna grow a mullet?’ And I’m like, ‘Sure, why not?’ And so yeah, it started all the way back then and now we’re here. I do have a wedding to go to this spring though so I’m gonna have to cut it off before then. But I’m going to get it all the way through the season though.

DI: Did you always play fullback growing up? It doesn’t seem like a position that many youth players grow up trying to play.

Pottebaum: No, I was probably more of the running back type. Running back and linebacker. When I came here I started off as a linebacker and then switched over to fullback.

DI: Would you consider yourself more of an offensive lineman, or running back?

Pottebaum: I like to be the perfect split of both, so I’m not gonna identify as either one.

DI: Is there anybody in the NFL that you look up to, might not be a fullback, any other players?

Pottebaum: I’ve always looked up to J.J. Watt because he always has the motto, “Work hard, dream big,” and that’s kind of the model that I’ve applied too.

DI: A lot of the football players work at Finkbine [Golf Course.] I’d ask why but I’d assume it’s free golf?

Pottebaum: Free golf is a big part of it. And also our bosses are flexible with hours so that was an added bonus.

DI: I love Tim Gravert, that’s my guy. Who is the best golfer on the team? I’ve heard good things about Tory [Taylor], I’ve heard some things about [Alex] Padilla.

Pottebaum: I’ve never personally seen either one of those guys golf. Logan Klemp, he’s a linebacker, he’s really good, he’s my roommate. And also Riley Moss is a pretty good.

DI: If you didn’t play football, what sport would you play?

Pottebaum: Probably golf. I mean, I love golfing so, if I get paid to do what I love, I’d do that.

DI: What’s the best part of your golf game?

Pottebaum: Driver.

DI: How far do you hit it?

Pottebaum: Over 300.

DI: Is it the short game that gets you?

Pottebaum: Yeah.

DI: Alright, what do you shoot

Pottebaum: I’m probably like a 10 handicap.

DI: Guilty pleasure food, T.V. show, and song?

Pottebaum: Oh, I gotta think about that one. T.V show would probably be Friends. Song: I’m really into basically anything by George Strait. Food, ah, that’s a tough one. I’d probably just go go Casey’s pizza.

DI: Last question: It’s fourth and one, do you go with Tyler [Goodson], do you go with a quarterback sneak, or do you get the ball?

Pottebaum: I think that’s probably Tyler. I’ll block for him though.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.