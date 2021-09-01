Photos: University of Iowa FIJI protest night two
Protesters gathered at the University of Iowa President’s residence following sexual assault allegations against the University of Iowa’s chapter of Phi Gamma Delta. Protesters marched down Clinton Street and continued to protest on the Pentacrest. The protest remained peaceful.
