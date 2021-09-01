Photos: University of Iowa FIJI protest night two

Protesters gathered at the University of Iowa President’s residence following sexual assault allegations against the University of Iowa’s chapter of Phi Gamma Delta. Protesters marched down Clinton Street and continued to protest on the Pentacrest. The protest remained peaceful.

Jerod Ringwald and Grace Smith
September 1, 2021

Jerod Ringwald
A sign reads, “Real men don’t rape” during the second night of protests following sexual assault allegations against the University of Iowa’s chapter of Phi Gamma Delta at the President’s Residence on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
