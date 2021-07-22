University of Iowa student charged with first-degree murder trial set for January 2022, will plead not guilty

University of Iowa student Alexander Jackson was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the alleged shooting of his mother, father, and sister in June.

The trial for University of Iowa student Alexander Jackson, who was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the alleged killing of his family, will be held on Jan. 25, 2022 at the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

Jackson, 20, has been in the custody of the Linn County jail since officers responded to a 911 call from Jackson of a shooting in his family’s Cedar Rapids home on June 15.

Officers found 68-year-old Melissa Jackson, 61-year-old Jan Jackson, and 19-year-old Sabrina Jackson dead from gunshot wounds.

In the Linn County jail, Jackson holds a $3 million cash-only bond.

From a recent court document filed by one of Jackson’s representatives, Attorney from the State Public Defenders Office Lindsay Garner, on Wednesday, Jackson will plead not guilty to all three counts of first-degree murder. He is also waiving his right to a speedy trial.

Jackson will also be represented by public defenders Tyler Johnston and Amber Foley. Linn County Attorney’s Jordan Schier and Monica Slaughter are going to serve as the prosecution.

On Tuesday, a judge approved the order of the case prosecutors to subpoena the Linn County area emergency responders from St. Luke’s Hospital who treated Jackson the day of the alleged murder.