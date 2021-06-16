University+of+Iowa+student+Alexander+Jackson+charged+with+first-degree+murder+for+killing+family

Alexander Jackson has been charged with first-degree murder after killing his sister and parents at their Cedar Rapids home on Tuesday.

University of Iowa student Alexander Jackson, 20, has been charged with killing his sister, who was also a UI student, and his parents in their Cedar Rapids home on Tuesday.

Jackson is currently awaiting trial for first-degree murder and has been charged with a $3 million cash bond. According to a criminal report, Jackson told investigators that a masked intruder had killed his parents and sister.

Officers responded to a 911 call made by Jackson Tuesday morning and found 68-year-old Melissa Jackson, 61-year-old Jan Jackson, and 19-year-old Sabrina Jackson dead from gunshot wounds in their Cedar Rapids home.

The suspected weapon is a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle. Alexander Jackson was shot in the foot when officers responded.

Cedar Rapids public defender Lindsay Garner will be representing Alexander Jackson.

Alexander Jackson had no criminal records according to the Iowa Courts database prior to Tuesday.

A vigil will be held at 8:30 pm on Wednesday night at Kennedy High School, where Sabrina and Alexander Jackson attended high school.