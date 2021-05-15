Photos: Iowa softball vs. Illinois – Game One

Jerod Ringwald, Photojournalist May 15, 2021
Iowa softball’s pitching helps decide doubleheader split against Illinois
Pitching woes doom Iowa baseball in 14-1 loss to Illinois
Iowa softball offense loses momentum, Hawkeyes split doubleheader with Illinois
Doocy pitches dandy in Iowa softball’s 3-1 victory over Illinois
Iowa baseball team’s eighth-inning rally pushes Hawkeyes to series-opening victory over Illinois
Multimedia
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Illinois
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Illinois – Game Two
Photos: Free Palestine Protest
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Illinois
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Nebraska
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Penn State
© 2021 The Daily Iowan. All rights reserved. • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in