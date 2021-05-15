Photos: Iowa softball vs. Illinois – Game One

Jerod Ringwald, Photojournalist
May 15, 2021

051521-softballillini-JR023
Gallery|20 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa pitcher Lauren Shaw warms up during a softball game between Iowa and Illinois on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Pearl Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 7-2.
Facebook Comments