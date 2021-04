This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and Sports Reporter Chris Werner to talk the latest in Iowa men’s golf, men’s basketball, and football. The crew also offers up their favorites to win the 2021 Masters Tournament.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; Edited by Shivansh Ahuja; Produced by Kelsey Harrell.